Did you miss out on making millions with DOGE and APE? TMS Network's presale might be just what you're looking for

In May 2015, Dogecoin (DOGE) launched at $0.000087. In May 2021, all those zeroes vanished, and Dogecoin (DOGE) skyrocketed a whopping 841,762% to $0.73. Holders of ApeCoins (APE) Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs gained over 1000% on their investments.
Now TMS Network (TMSN) – in its first phase of presale — is opening the door for another opportunity at massive profits.
Dogecoin (DOGE) – A Real Joke Making Real Profits
Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a light-hearted response to the growing hype around cryptocurrencies. The Dogecoin (DOGE) was inspired by the popular “Doge” internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, which became the face of the currency.
Initially intended as a joke, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained popularity on social media platforms and attracted a dedicated audience of enthusiasts. In 2014, the Dogecoin (DOGE) community raised over $50,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) to sponsor the Jamaican bobsled team for the Winter Olympics, creating enormous community goodwill.
Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin (DOGE) has since emerged as a serious player in the cryptocurrency market. In early 2021, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value surged by over 10,000%, driven partly by tweets from high-profile supporters, including Elon Musk.
Dogecoin (DOGE) origins as a fun and playful alternative to more serious cryptocurrencies have made it a beloved, unique player in the ever-evolving digital currencies, and no serious – or not so serious – crypto investor should be without Dogecoin (DOGE).
ApeCoin (APE) – Investors Going Ape Over NFT profits
ApeCoin (APE) started trading on March 17, 2022, and was first distributed to Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFT holders, with Bored Ape holders receiving about 10,000 ApeCoin (APE) tokens and Mutant Ape holders receiving 2,000 ApeCoin (APE) tokens.
The ApeCoin (APE) token price reached a high of $39.40. This had a knock-on effect on the floor prices of Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFTs, which spiked, raking in massive profits for those who sold high. Since then, ApeCoin (APE) has secured partnership deals with popular projects such as Animoca Brands and nWayPlay, which integrate ApeCoin (APE) into their in-game economies.
While ApeCoin (APE) is unlikely to return heady profits going forward, it has returned a 10% ROI in the last thirty days, and ApeCoin (APE) serves as a handy use case in how the early adopter can make heady profits if they grab hold of the right opportunity.
TMS Network (TMSN) – Early Opening For First Adopters
Traders and investors know that getting in early is one of the key principles in investing ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) have traditionally been indicators of the possibility of staggering yields. One such opportunity is available right now.
TMS Network (TMSN) is an all-in-one decentralized trading platform designed to solve several challenges in the traditional trading industry. The TMS Network (TMSN) platform aims to address some of the cryptoverse’s most pressing issues.
By offering innovative solutions through its cutting-edge technology, TMS Network (TMSN) provides advanced tools such as on-chain analytics, trading bots, and strategy builders that help traders make informed decisions and execute trades confidently.
TMS Network (TMSN) also offers trading signals and arbitrage opportunities to help traders stay ahead of the market and make profitable trades. The TMS Network (TMSN) platform also provides comprehensive educational resources and tools such as training videos, webinars, and guides to help traders develop their knowledge and skills.
TMS Network (TMSN) is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable trading experience for all traders while ensuring the highest level of legal compliance and security. With a solid use case and tokenomics, TMS Network (TMSN) has already secured $2 million in a private seed sale in an incubator fund.
Analysts are taking notice, and the clever investor and trader should also, as the TMS Network (TMSN) is now offering early adopters the opportunity to purchase tokens at $0.0047 during its first presale phase.
