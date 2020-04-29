- Popular DeFi protocol, dForce, was earlier hacked for $25 million.
- On April 19, a hacker managed to breach dForce and drained around 99% of the locked funds within three hours.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, dForce, has reportedly refunded all the users who were impacted in the recent $25 million hack. The company tweeted:
Over 90 percent of assets have been distributed to users in less than 24 hours. 100 percent users have been made whole in the recovery. We will disclose more future actions shortly.
On April 19, a hacker managed to breach dForce and drained around 99% of the locked funds within three hours. On April 21, the hacker returned the funds to the firm after revealing his identity accidentally during a fund transfer. dForce founder, Mindao Yang, said in a recent blog post that the funds had been "recaptured through the efforts collaboratively made by our partners, law enforcement, investors, the community, and our team members.”
In a recent Medium post, dForce explained how it has been working since April 25 to audit asset data with a third party and establish a risk management methodology for the redistribution of customers’ funds. It had also been working on an “Asset Recovery System" to enable a problem-free transition of users' assets back to their MetaMask wallets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
