Developers at Monero (XMR) successfully complete another network upgrade

Developers at Monero have successfully completed another network upgrade. The latest update is of keen interest across the community, as it effectively introduces RandomX as a new algorithm.

The latest reports suggest that the process has been completed successfully and yielded satisfactory results to boot. The algorithm has not just been audited, it is now also an official part of Monero cryptocurrency.

As part of this new algorithm, the altcoin remains ASIC resistant, something many other coins have given up on completely. It should also see the introduction to some core changes for XMR miners, although they should not run into any unforeseen problems.