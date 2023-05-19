Share:

Optimism price dipped by nearly 8% over the last 24 hours to trade at $1.66.

OP investors indulged in profit-taking following the 8% rally of May 17, increasing inflows on exchanges.

However, the altcoin will keep above the $1.57 level, which marks unrealized gains of nearly $750 million.

Optimism price faced some bearish pressure over the last couple of hours induced by the investors themselves. However, since a major chunk of OP supply sits below a key support level, holders are going to do their best to protect the supply from turning to loss-making.

Optimism price corrects recent rally

Optimism price trading at $1.66 noted a nearly 8% decline in the last 24 hours. The red candlesticks came right after the rally of May 17 when OP noted an 8.77% incline on the same day. But this drawdown was the result of minor profit-taking observed at the hands of the investors.

OP/USD 1-day chart

Exchange inflows highlight that between May 18 and 19, over 7 million OP worth almost $12 million entered the exchange wallets. But since other Optimism investors were actively accumulating the supply, the price did not face any severe drawdown. Regardless, this raised the question of how significantly this profit-taking could impact the altcoin going forward.

Optimism exchange inflows

At the moment, one of the biggest support levels for the token is the $1.57 mark. Acting as the average price at which nearly 743.7 million OP tokens, worth over $1.2 billion, were accrued, this level plays a crucial role in investors’ behavior. Since a major chunk of the investors are susceptible to losing their unrealized gains if Optimism price slips below $1.57, OP holders will fight to keep the altcoin above it.

Optimism GIOM

As it is, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is observing a change in market momentum in favor of investors. The indicator tracks the market movement and compares them to historical market movement to determine the momentum. Present below the zero line, the indicator suggests that while bearish, Optimism price momentum could shift to bullish.

In the past, too, AO dipping below the -0.3 mark has induced a recovery rally, and until the bars begin forming a top above the zero line, a bearish price action is unlikely.

Optimism Awesome Oscillator

Thus with the bulls preventing a fall in the token’s value and broader market cues turning bullish, Optimism price seems likely to bounce back from the current lows.