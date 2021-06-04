IF will use the funding to develop its DeFi offerings and to build a multi-chain ecosystem.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Impossible Finance (IF) has raised $7 million via a seed funding round with participation from a bevy of institutional and angel investors, including several high profile firms, according to a blog post on Thursday.
- The seed round of Impossible Finance, which launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) last month, was led by notable investors, including True Ventures, CMS Holdings, Alameda Research, and Hashed.
- If will use the funding to flesh out its offerings and build a multi-chain ecosystem for "promoting growth of DeFi liquidity and composability."
- Among the other over 125 investors were Sino Global Capital, IOSG, Divergence, GBV, Coin98, Lemniscap, Primitive and Incuba.
- IF has the markings of a typical DeFi project, including the ability to stake on the network, token swaps and access to liquidity pools. Additionally, the project plans to become an incubator for other DeFi protocols.
- "Creating a YCombinator-esque platform for teams building in [DeFi] will help take the ideas of developers and materialize them into working products," said CMS Holdings in a statement included in the blog posting.
