The Entire Crypto market capital slid to 1.5 trillion market valuation. Most coins were down on Sunday and have lost significant value during last week's Crypto market crash.
Today Bitcoin is trading around 36k and down -18.28% in the last 7 days at 7:20 am GMT writing time.
As per Elliott Wave analysis, B TCUSD turned down exactly from projected target area for wave V of (III) and it's now trading nicely within wave (IV) correction.
We can see it actually now already at the first projected 30k support area, but bulls could be back in the game only if we see bounce and recovery back above 47k region.
However, according to the time projection, even in case of a recovery we have to be aware of deeper and more complex correction which can later send the price even down to the second 20k support zone.
Bitcoin daily Elliott Wave analysis chart
