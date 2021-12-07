DeBond, a decentralized bond ecosystem, has introduced new innovative ways to turn digital assets into bonds. DeBond has developed the ERC-3475 standard for bond ecology as a pioneer in developing a completely decentralized bond environment. The project intends to create ecological products for the corporate and standard bond industry. Therefore, contributing to the stability and prosperity of the blockchain economic system.

Based on the ERC-3475 standard, DeBond provides DEX, wallet, and visual bond design tools. With minimal technical obstacles, any organization or individual may create their bond product to raise capital using a visual programming interface.

Shifting From ERC-20 to ERC-3475

Before DeBond, the expected standard in the DeFi market was ERC-20. All tokens correspond to the same smart contract. Also, they apply a uniform algorithm standard, making it harder to address increasingly sophisticated financial demands.

The ERC-3475 bond standard has a more complicated data structure and is multi-callable. Users may acquire independent algorithm rules for each bond without extra smart contract deployment. The ERC-3475 standard facilitates the creation of regular bonds and financial derivatives such as futures and options.

DeBond also features a wallet, an extension of the conventional ERC-20 wallet that shows all of the user's ERC-3475 assets in one place. Users do not need to download extra software or regenerate private keys to use all ERC-3475 bonds by connecting existing wallets using Metamask.

Debond's ERC-3475 Stands Out

Debond has been devoted to completing project construction and product building activities in a high quality and efficient manner during the last few months. All to present a project that stands out, with highly distinct features in the DeFi community.

Hence, the project developed ERC-3475 has been designed to provide distinct benefits. Each bond corresponds to a separate contract, with dynamically generated variable redemption and execution conditions. Bonds can also be traded on the Bond DEX, cut and packaged, and sold in the secondary market.

Furthermore, ERC-3475 enables bonds that create homogeneous tokens and non-homogeneous tokens (NFT) that may be used as collateral to generate bonds.

Establishing Strong Partnerships

Debond is nearing the end of its seed round financing. As a result, numerous outstanding institutions in the business have supported and acknowledged their work.

The concept of the project is shared and supported by Exneteork capital, a well-known investment organization. The company has teamed up with Debond to participate in its seed round. Bixin Ventures, Collinstar Capital, Crypto Dorm Fund, Exnetwork Capital, HOT DAO (Hotlabs) Lotus Capital, Waterdrip Capital and Wave Capital have partnered with DeBond. As time goes on, we can expect more partnerships as more people share their vision of innovation in DeFi.