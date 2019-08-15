DataTrek Research Co-founder says Bitcoin (BTC) is a safe haven

He believes this has been observed with the Hong Kong protests, the price was factoring this in.

Nicholas Colas was recently speaking in an interview with CNBC regarding Bitcoin and its potential safe haven status.

DataTrek Research Co-founder Nicholas Colas was recently speaking in an interview with CNBC and said that Bitcoin (BTC) is a geopolitical turmoil indicator.

Colas believes that Bitcoin was one of the few assets of which the price predicted Hong Kong’s protests and the consequent local capital flight.

He was questioned as to whether he believes Bitcoin is a safe haven, he commented: