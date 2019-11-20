Ars Technica reports that security research details huge data breach of Gatehub data.

As many as 1.4 million user accounts from GateHub cryptocurrency wallet.

A security researcher behind the data breach index site “Have I Been Pwned” has detailed that password data and personal information of 2.2 million users of two websites have been dumped online.

Ars Technica has recently reported that security researcher Troy Hunt confirmed that the compromised data belonged to accounts of cryptocurrency wallet, GateHub, and RuneScape bot provider EpicBot.

The report by Hunt, detailed that first haul included personal information for as many as 1.4 million user accounts from GateHub cryptocurrency wallet. The second containing data for around 800,000 user accounts on the self-proclaimed world’s safest all-in-one RuneScape bot provider, EpicBot.

In terms of the stolen information, it reportedly includes; registered email addresses, passwords, two-factor authentication keys, mnemonic phrases, and wallet hashes.