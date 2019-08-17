Dash upgrades network amid fears of a possible attack, DASH/USD on course for six straight bearish days

- According to the developers, the network was either hit with an external stress test or an attack.
- This possible attack spiked the size of mempool from 17 MB to 46 MB and took hours to clear.
- Technical analysis shows that DASH/USD is currently undervalued.
Dash developers have released an upgrade called Dash Core v0.14.0.3, amid security concerns. The upgrade was released amid security concerns over a sudden spike in transactions on Dash’s mainnet. Dash’s official blog stated:
“Last week there was an abnormally high network load on the Dash network consisting of around a million 1 input 1 output transactions with a fee just higher than 1 duff per byte.”
According to the developers, the network was either hit with an external stress test or an attack.
“After contacting all likely community members who could have executed this and finding that none of them were involved, it appears that the artificial load on the Dash network was either a stress test by someone outside of the Dash developer community or was an attempted attack.”
As per Dash, this possible attack spiked the size of mempool from 17 MB to 46 MB and took hours to clear. The developers addressed the issues by improving ‘database space usage,’ and including ‘DKG and LLMQ signing failures’ fixes and ‘signed binaries for Windows,’ along with some other features. The Dash masternodes have been strongly adviced to upgrade to this new version.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD went down from $93.55 to $92.53 this Saturday, following six bearish days in a row. The price fell below the 20-day Bollinger band this Wednesday. Since then, DASH/USD has been hugging along the outside of the lower curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing market volatility. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) is about to crossover the SMA 50, which will chart the highly bearish death cross pattern.
