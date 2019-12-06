RSI indicator in the daily chart is creeping above the oversold zone.

The Elliot Oscillator in the four-hour chart has had four straight green sessions.

DASH/USD daily chart

The buyers have taken control of the daily market after six straight bearish days and are attempting to break above the downward trending line. DASH/USD is currently priced at $50.65. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept above the oversold zone.

DASH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour DASH/USD chart has found resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions.

DASH/USD hourly chart

The hourly DASH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation and has broken past the resistance provided by the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

Key Levels

DASH/USD Overview Today last price 50.6741 Today Daily Change 0.4641 Today Daily Change % 0.92 Today daily open 50.21 Trends Daily SMA20 56.2893 Daily SMA50 64.6283 Daily SMA100 72.5136 Daily SMA200 103.8101 Levels Previous Daily High 51.6536 Previous Daily Low 49.6372 Previous Weekly High 62.2943 Previous Weekly Low 48.2374 Previous Monthly High 75.0151 Previous Monthly Low 48.2374 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 50.4075 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.8833 Daily Pivot Point S1 49.347 Daily Pivot Point S2 48.4839 Daily Pivot Point S3 47.3306 Daily Pivot Point R1 51.3633 Daily Pivot Point R2 52.5166 Daily Pivot Point R3 53.3797



