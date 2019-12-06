- RSI indicator in the daily chart is creeping above the oversold zone.
- The Elliot Oscillator in the four-hour chart has had four straight green sessions.
DASH/USD daily chart
The buyers have taken control of the daily market after six straight bearish days and are attempting to break above the downward trending line. DASH/USD is currently priced at $50.65. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept above the oversold zone.
DASH/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour DASH/USD chart has found resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions.
DASH/USD hourly chart
The hourly DASH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation and has broken past the resistance provided by the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
Key Levels
DASH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|50.6741
|Today Daily Change
|0.4641
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|50.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.2893
|Daily SMA50
|64.6283
|Daily SMA100
|72.5136
|Daily SMA200
|103.8101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.6536
|Previous Daily Low
|49.6372
|Previous Weekly High
|62.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|48.2374
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0151
|Previous Monthly Low
|48.2374
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.4075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.8833
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|49.347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.4839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|51.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52.5166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.3797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
