Dash Price Market Update: DASH/USD bulls step on the throttle to test $90

- Dash price soars above channel support as bulls sit comfortably in the driver seat.
- DASH/USD is supported by the 50 SMA as well as the primary support at $80.
The majority of cryptocurrencies are posting gains for the second day in a row this week. Dash is among the best-performers on Thursday after advancing 2.27% higher from an opening value at $87.25 to $89.52 (market value). DASH/USD has already tested the hurdle at $90 and remains bullish in the fight to sustain gains above the hurdle.
The bullish action also made it among a key channel resistance, further cementing the bulls’ position on the market. Dash price immediate downside is guarded by the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range while the longer-term 100 SMA is in line to hinder growth at $97.46.
From a technical perspective, the surge above $90 is still possible as the RSI shows buyers gaining traction against the bears. The bulls-eye remains at $100 but depends on the action of the buyers after breaking the resistance at $90.
The Elliot wave Oscillator points out that there is minor or no bearish action expected in the current and upcoming sessions. However, if push comes to shove and bearish forces take over, we could see a downward reversal towards $80. A primary support between $80 and $85 is bound to come in handy in case of such extended declines.
DASH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin back on recovery mode; $9,000 still above the current price
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $8,958 and retreated to $8,920 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has gained 1.2% on a day-to-day basis amid a moderate recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Why this head-and-shoulders pattern is vital for the attack at $350?
Bitcoin Cash is in a bullish recovery phase after a gruesome dip to $300. Recovery has been lethargic but steady. The gains come after the formation of a head-and-shoulders pattern. Reaction to this pattern is likely to place Bitcoin Cash in the trajectory towards $350.
Dash Price Market Update: DASH/USD bulls step on the throttle to test $90
The majority of cryptocurrencies are posting gains for the second day in a row this week. Dash is among the best-performers on Thursday after advancing 2.27% higher from an opening value at $87.25 to $89.52 (market value).
Iota Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls take charge as price goes up by 2.2%
IOT/USD went up from $0.224 to $0.229 in the early hours of Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 is about to cross over the SMA 20.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.