Dash Price Market Update: DASH/USD bulls charge towards descending channel resistance

- Dash price jumps above $70.00 trade at $72.74 after recovering from the recent low at $68.00.
- A breakout above the channel support could place DASH/USD in a trajectory towards $100.
Dash price continues to trim the gains accrued in 2020 within the confines of a descending channel. The widespread bearish pressure on the market over the weekend is yet to be ousted. Besides, the minor progress that had been made during the Asian session on Tuesday has been erased barely at the beginning of the European session. Dash price currently teeters at $72.97 and has lost 0.76% of its value on the day.
From a technical perspective, the buyers are in charge but still lack the energy to force a reversal towards 80 or above the channel resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), for instance, is stuck in the oversold after an attempt to climb above 30 failed. On the other hand, the Elliot Wave Oscillator is posting a second bullish session in a row. This confirms that the bulls have more influence compared to the sellers.
However, the price is still trading under the moving averages. The 50 SMA cross below the 100 SMA the 4-hour chart at $121.92 signals that a lower consolidation is possible. Moreover, the moving averages will function as resistance lines in DASH/USD recovery journey towards $100.
Dash price key levels
Spot rate: $72.74
Relative change: 0.8854
Trend: Bearish
Percentage change: -1.25%
Support one: $70.00
Support two: $68.00
Support three: $60.00
Resistance one: $80.00
Resistance two: The 50 SMA at $86.24
Resistance three: $100.00
DASH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Market calms down; BTC consolidates losses below $8,000
BTC/USD has been moving within a tight range above $7,900 during early Asian hours. BTC has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day after losing over 20% during previous days.
Dash Price Market Update: DASH/USD bulls charge towards descending channel resistance
Dash price continues to trim the gains accrued in 2020 within the confines of a descending channel. The widespread bearish pressure on the market over the weekend is yet to be ousted.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD drops down after failing at the $7-level
ETC/USD bulls ran out of steam near the $7-level and dropped from $6.96 to $6.84 in the early hours of Tuesday. The price is floating in a downward channel formation and below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicates increasing bearish ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breakdown still unstoppable despite stability at $50
Litecoin price is still in grave danger of breaking down further to test the support areas at $45 and $35, respectively. The Elliot Wave Oscillator is in its third consecutive bearish session under the mean line (0.00). LTC/USD is trading under key ascending trendline support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.