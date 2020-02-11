Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD trending in a triangular formation, as price settles below $125

DASH/USD is trending in a triangular formation and hovering above the SMA 20, SMA SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. DASH/USD has dropped from $128.20 to $124 since Monday after encountering resistance at the downward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening a bit, indicating increasing market volatility . The Elliott Oscillator has had 11 red sessions out of the last 12 , while the RSI indicator has dropped from the edge of the overbought zone to 61.70 . The signal line was looking to cross over the MACD line but has since diverged away to make sure that the overall market momentum remained bearish.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.