Dash price analysis: DASH/USD return journey to $100 just started

- DASH/USD has chosen to remain solid above the support at $80.
- Dash is outperforming most of the major cryptocurrencies by showing bullish prowess.
- Technical indicators suggestion higher consolidation for Dash before the next rally to $100.
Dash is the bull among a sloth of bears on Monday. While the majority of cryptocurrencies are extending the weekend losses into the new week, DASH/USD has chosen to remain solid above the support at $80.
The price action started on Friday impressively zoomed above $80 and approached $90. However, $90 remains untested after Dash formed a high at $88.77.
Dash exchanges hands at $88.20 at press time while the immediate support is provided by the trendline. Besides, the price above the simple moving averages: the 50 SMA 1-hour currently at $85.326 and the 100 SMA 1-hour currently at $83.13. The primary support is the zone from $78 - $80.00.
From a technical perspective, Dash is sliding into a ranging trend. The Relative Strength Index holding position at 65. A visible gradual slope means that the buyers have more influence on the price. If Dash manages to clear $90 level resistance, correct to $100 will be apparent. For now, establishing support above $88 should be on the buyers’ priority basket.
DASH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD defends $10,200 support
Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD return journey to $100 just started
Dash is the bull among a sloth of bears on Monday. While the majority of cryptocurrencies are extending the weekend losses into the new week, DASH/USD has chosen to remain solid above the support at $80.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD retreats from recent high, recovery capped by $3.8
EOS was the best-performing altcoin on September 7, as the coin has gained over 10% of its value in a single day and tested an area above $3.8, which is the highest level since mid-August.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD surrenders $70.00, more sell-off in store
Litecoin is hovering around $70.00 during early Asian hours amid the global sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.3 billion has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours and 2.3% since the beginning of the day as a dip below $70.00 increased the sellers' pressure on the price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.