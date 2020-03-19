- Dash price bullish momentum loses steam under $65.00 seller congestion zone.
- The retreat fails to find support at $60.00 but a bounce is expected at $55.00.
Dash price has within a short time transformed from one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies among the top 30 on Wednesday to the biggest single-digit loser on Thursday. The surge on Wednesday defied the bear dominance across the market to record gains of more than 10%. Dash price stepped above $60 and formed a weekly high at $62.50.
In the meantime, DASH/USD is trading at $58.30 after losing more than 7% of its value on the day. The trend is attempting to correct the retracement but the shrinking volatility suggests that fast movements are unlikely.
The zone at $58.00 is unlikely to hold but $55.00 is expected to come in handy. However, a sideways trading action is the most probable direction the trading would take based on the sideways moving RSI. The bulls could remain in the driver sit a while longer as the Elliot Wave Oscillator has started another bullish session.
Dash price key resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $$60.00
Resistance two $65.00
Resistance Three: $75.00
Support one: $55.00
Support two: $49.09 – 50 SMA
Support three: $47.08 – 100 SMA
DASH /USD 60’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
