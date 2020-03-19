Dash price bullish momentum loses steam under $65.00 seller congestion zone.

The retreat fails to find support at $60.00 but a bounce is expected at $55.00.

Dash price has within a short time transformed from one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies among the top 30 on Wednesday to the biggest single-digit loser on Thursday. The surge on Wednesday defied the bear dominance across the market to record gains of more than 10%. Dash price stepped above $60 and formed a weekly high at $62.50.

In the meantime, DASH/USD is trading at $58.30 after losing more than 7% of its value on the day. The trend is attempting to correct the retracement but the shrinking volatility suggests that fast movements are unlikely.

The zone at $58.00 is unlikely to hold but $55.00 is expected to come in handy. However, a sideways trading action is the most probable direction the trading would take based on the sideways moving RSI. The bulls could remain in the driver sit a while longer as the Elliot Wave Oscillator has started another bullish session.

Dash price key resistance and support levels

Resistance one: $$60.00

Resistance two $65.00

Resistance Three: $75.00

Support one: $55.00

Support two: $49.09 – 50 SMA

Support three: $47.08 – 100 SMA

DASH /USD 60’ chart