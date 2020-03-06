- The MACD indicator shows a reversal of bearish momentum.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had five consecutive green sessions.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD managed to chart two consecutive bullish days and break above the downward channel formation. In the early hours of Friday, DASH/USD went up from $90 to $90.58. The price is hovering above the SMA 200 curve and below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The signal line has touched the MACD line, indicating a reversal of bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had had five consecutive green sessions. Both these indicators show that the price may go up even more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
