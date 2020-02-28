Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD bounces up from $85 support line amidst heavy bearish sentiment

- The MACD indicator has had bearish dominance for more than a month.
- The Elliott Oscillator dropped from 18.90 to -21 over the last 16 days.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD buyers retained control of the market for the second consecutive day as price went up from $89.54 to $92.25 in the early hours of Friday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicator has had bearish dominance for more than a month, while the Elliott Oscillator dropped from 18.90 to -21 over the last 16 days. The RSI indicator was flirting with the edge of the overbought zone two days back, but the recent bullish price action has pushed it up to 41.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
