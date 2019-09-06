Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now

- Dash lost more than 28% of its value since the beginning of August.
- Current technical levels suggest that sideways trading will dominate the incoming sessions.
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Looking back at the performance of the cryptocurrency in August, we can say Dash has lost a great deal of its value in just a month; roughly 28.5%. However, the bearish momentum in the last week of August found balance $78. This level is functioning as a short-term bottom which is also forming the foundation of the ongoing recovery.
The extended bear action on Thursday breached the bearish flag pattern but bulls did their best to push the price above the 50 SMA. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ranging trend at the mean line (0.000) hints sideways trading in the near-term. The Strength Index (RSI) doubles down on the sideways trend by leveling at the average (50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD making use of consolidation phase to launch an attack on $11,000
Bitcoin price stays above the 50-day Simple Moving Average as an indication of a stronger upside and a protected downside. Bitcoin breakout above the two-months long descending trend is likely to elevate it to levels around $12,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD drops below $7, but then peeks back up
Ethereum Classic had a bearish start to Friday wherein the price dropped from $7.08 to $6.97, going below the $7-level in the process. However, the bulls then managed to rally together and got the price back up to $7.03.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.