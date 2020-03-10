Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Dash Price Analysis: As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance provided by the SMA 200?

Cryptos |
  • DASH/USD broke above the $75 psychological level this Tuesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD went up from $73.55 to $75.85 this Tuesday following three consecutive bearish sessions. To continue its upward momentum, the buyers must overcome the resistance at the SMA 200. The Elliott Oscillator has had three successive red sessions following the negative price action of the last few days. The RSI indicator has jumped a bit from 31.30 to 34.65.

DASH/USD key levels

DASH/USD

Overview
Today last price 75.8516
Today Daily Change 2.3199
Today Daily Change % 3.15
Today daily open 73.5317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.5078
Daily SMA50 107.3778
Daily SMA100 81.7914
Daily SMA200 78.1532
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.6349
Previous Daily Low 68.187
Previous Weekly High 94.3848
Previous Weekly Low 83.4541
Previous Monthly High 137.7465
Previous Monthly Low 80.2042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0321
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.7898
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.2675
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.0033
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.8196
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.7155
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.8992
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.1634

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD breaks above the $8,000 level

BTC/USD breaks above the $8,000 level

BTC/USD managed to bounce up from the $7,935.15 to re-enter the $8,000 zone and the downward channel formation. The asset is currently trading for $8,028, while the RSI indicator crept up from 32.47 to 34.88. This followed three exceedingly bearish days.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.209 to $0.2133 this Tuesday. The bulls will need to overcome two resistance levels at $0.225 and $0.232 to ...

More Ripple News

Monero Price Analysis: XMR is trying to base but the bears are still in control

Monero Price Analysis: XMR is trying to base but the bears are still in control

The price of Monero is trying to consolidate at around the 55.00 area. If this does end up being successful then the next resistance level is up at the 60.00 psychological level.

More Monero News

As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance at SMA 200?

As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance at SMA 200?

DASH/USD went up from $73.55 to $75.85 this Tuesday following three consecutive bearish sessions. To continue its upward momentum, the buyers must overcome the resistance at the SMA 200.

More Dash news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button

The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location