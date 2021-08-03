Despite that recent spike, DSHUSD can be still looking lower for wave C, but ideally once a bearish running triangle in wave B fully unfolds, where the final wave "e" can be now in play So, be aware of that drop back to lows for wave C before we will see a bigger recovery.

However, just in case if rises back above 200 area, then we may still consider an irregular flat correction in wave B as an ALTernate count that can retest 200-250 resistance zone.

DSH/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

