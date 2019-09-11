- Early adoption from groups such as “Dash Merchant Venezuela” has been critical to its success.
- Taylor also called out CoinDesk for biased reporting against Dash.
Ryan Taylor, the CEO of Dash Core, believes that despite claims to the contrary, Dash remains the most popular crypto in Venezuela. Taylor maintains that early adoption from groups such as “Dash Merchant Venezuela” has been critical to its success:
“The progress we made in Venezuela is real. We see evidence of it growing constantly. We’re managing to sign up larger and larger chains. We just signed up our largest chain: 22 pharmacies in Caracas, and we’re in negotiations with point-of-sale systems at this point. None of that work would be possible without Dash Merchant out there having built up a couple of thousand initial mom-and-pop type merchants. I think that the work in Venezuela is going to continue.”
He also called out CoinDesk for biased reporting following an article written by the publication questioning Dash’s dominance in the South American country.
“The article was very biased. The author interviewed me and another team member, did not include any of our quotes, statistics, [or] data. It was a poorly-written article that was transparently biased, and I think the community came out against it very hard, disputing the facts in the article. It painted a very bleak picture, almost of fraud. I stand by the statement that Dash is the most-used cryptocurrency in Venezuela, certainly at the point-of-sale. It’s unbelievable that they stood by the article. They made one tiny correction to it out of the dozens that we pointed out that were incorrect.”
Taylor also talked about innovations like ChainLocks which has been recently integrated by Dash. ChainLocks will safeguard Dash from the 51% attacks. The Dash network also has unique legal structures that allow it to own and control property and legal entities, improving its practical decentralization.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD went up from $83.40 to $83.80 in the early hours of Wednesday. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum. The Elliott oscillator shows ten straight bullish sessions.
