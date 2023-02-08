DASH approaching 65.780 resistance with five waves, be aware of a correction

DSHUSD turned up in the last two months with an impulsive fashion away from 30.00 area, which means that the ending diagonal within wave 5 of (C) on a daily chart can be completed and the bottom is already in place. But we know that nothing goes in a straight line and that there will be always pullbacks. In fact, we can count five waves up from 40.16, and also now five subwaves up from 46.16, so there is a chance for a slowdown into a new correction. Ideally, this will either be higher or minor wave four still, but in both cases, we will look for a new turn up after any A-B-C drop. Support is at 58.27. Divergence on RSI also suggests that bulls can be slowing down.
