Dapper Labs will reportedly become the second-largest source of digital licensing revenue for the NFL Player’s Association as part of a deal to launch tokenized NFL collectibles.
Dapper Labs, the creators of NBA Top Shot and top crypto derivatives exchange FTX are both turning to the National Football League as part of their expansion initiatives.
Dapper Labs is reportedly working on an NFL collectibles marketplace, while FTX has signed an endorsement deal with star running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.
Dapper’s latest move comes one week after the firm teased — as part of its latest $250 million funding round announcement — that it would venture beyond its basketball-based NFT project NBA Top Shot and expand into other sporting codes and areas of entertainment.
According to Sports Business Journal sources, the new NFL marketplace is expected to launch before the 2022 season begins in January. The NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) will acquire an equity stake in Dapper as part of the deal.
The platform is set to follow the model of Top Shot, which tokenizes NBA basketball highlights and sells them to users as collectibles on its marketplace. While details are sparse, the sources told the publication that deal makes Dapper the NFLPA’s second-largest source of digital licensing revenue — second only to the “Madden” video game series from EA Sports.
The new deal may be related to the NFL’s reported decision at the start of this month to bar all teams from the sponsorship deals with crypto trading firms or NFTs until the league established a strategy “for sports digital trading cards and art.”
The NFL has many crypto-friendly players such as Tom Brady who launched the Autograph NFT marketplace earlier this year, Trevor Lawrence who inked an endorsement deal with Blockfolio and Saquon Barkley who converts his endorsement money into BTC via Strike.
Meanwhile FTX and owners West Realm Shires Services have signed u Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the exchange’s ambassador team in a long-term partnership deal.
Jones joins other star athletes such as three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry and six-time super bowl winner Tom Brady in signing an endorsement deal with FTX.
Jones will be paid in crypto for his promotional work and will also integrate FTX Pay into the website of his youth outreach charity dubbed “A&A All the Way.”
The star running back and his free-agent brother Alvin have purchased an equity stake in FTX via their investment firm Showtyme Ventures, LLC.
I’M IN! Excited to join @ftx_app as an investor and ambassador!— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) September 28, 2021
The best and safest way to buy, sell and trade crypto #ToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/mVmpwr4Nyk
The deal is the latest in a long line of sporting promotions and endorsements FTX has undertaken, suggesting the exchange sees sports fans as a fast route to mainstream adoption.
The firm has naming rights deals with Miami Heat’s home stadium, the University of California’s Cal Memorial Stadium along with a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball.
Last week FTX also partnered with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for a multiple race season deal.
The FTX branding will be featured prominently on the racing team’s cars and drivers, along with the team's fleet of trucks, in the garages, and in trackside hospitality and communications facilities. FTX branding featured at the Russian Grand Prix on September 26.
As part of the deal, FTX also gains access to work with star drivers from Mercedes such as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and the firm has also teased that NFT collectibles will be rolled out at a later date.
Congrats to @LewisHamilton on his historic 100th win!— FTX - Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) September 26, 2021
What a way to start our partnership! pic.twitter.com/nIBrlxwjFF
Cointelegraph has reached out to FTX regarding its sports-related partnership strategy.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity bucks bearish trend, eyeing breakout to $86
Axie Infinity price can rally for a 20% gain if a split-triple top pattern in Point and Figure analysis is broken. However, danger caution should remain if the broader cryptocurrency market continues to weaken and becomes exceedingly bearish.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC at risk of crashing to $35,000
Bitcoin price faces continued bearish sentiment across the broader risk-on market. Very high probability of a test lower to $40,000 as the final support leg before bears continue to thrust Bitcoin lower. Failure to hold $40,000 will position Bitcoin for a swift collapse.
Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success but real utility could be a while
After the market “sells the news” after the successful Cardano Alonzo hard fork, there is a slow realization that real utility could still be on the distant horizon for the network. ADA reached a ...
Ethereum to underperform Bitcoin in a sell-off as ETH is capped at $2,500
Ethereum price continues to slide further south and faces its last Ichimoku support level. The $2,900 value area is the last support zone before a mini-flash crash would see Ethereum flush towards $2,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.