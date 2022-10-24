Cryptocurrency DAO Maker is trading bearish for the last year, but the wave structure looks like an A-B-C corrective decline that can be slowly coming to an end, ideally at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

From Eliott wave perspective we are already tracking a motive wave C, which should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree. In this case as an ending diagonal (wedge) formation, where final wave (5) of C can be now in play.

Technically speaking, we believe that strong support may not be far away, probably here at the yearly lows, here around 1.0 level or maybe slightly lower. There's also a chance for a spike down before we will see a bullish reversal, just keep in mind that first bullish evidence is only in case if we see sharp or impulsive rebound back above 3 region.

All the best!