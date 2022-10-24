Cryptocurrency DAO Maker is trading bearish for the last year, but the wave structure looks like an A-B-C corrective decline that can be slowly coming to an end, ideally at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.
From Eliott wave perspective we are already tracking a motive wave C, which should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree. In this case as an ending diagonal (wedge) formation, where final wave (5) of C can be now in play.
Technically speaking, we believe that strong support may not be far away, probably here at the yearly lows, here around 1.0 level or maybe slightly lower. There's also a chance for a spike down before we will see a bullish reversal, just keep in mind that first bullish evidence is only in case if we see sharp or impulsive rebound back above 3 region.
All the best!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
