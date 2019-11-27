Cyber thieves using YouTube for installation of cryptojacking malware

Slovakian software security firm, Eset uncovered criminals using YouTube for crypto jacking malware.

Eset, a Slovakian software security firm has recently discovered found that cybercriminals that are behind the Stantinko botnet, have been distributing a Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency mining module via Youtube. ‘

The software security company reported that the Stantinko botnet operators have seen an expansion in their criminal operations and criminal reach. They have been using the likes of; click fraud, ad injection, social network fraud and password-stealing attacks, into installing crypto malware on victims’ devices that are using Youtube.

It is noted that the Stantinko botnet has been active since at least 2012. It typically targets users in the countries of; Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. It uses YouTube channels to distribute its cryptojacking module, which mines the privacy-focused crypto coin Monero on the CPUs of unaware victims.