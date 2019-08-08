Cyber criminals were making millions following security data theft according to report

Carbon Black released a report regarding the theft of data via a Monero cryptocurrency mining bot.

The Monero crypto jacking mining protocol, XMRig collected some 8,900 in XMR.

A cybersecurity firm Carbon Black released a respected report, detailing how a very well known Monero 2018 cryptocurrency mining bot was data hacking. It was able to capable of; seizing IP addresses, domain info, usernames, and passwords.

In terms of the botnet, it had contained a secondary component, known as “Access Mining,”, which has been collating much secret data for the last two years, while making millions in the process, according to Carbon Black researchers.

The reports at the time noted some 500,000 machines were trojanized with a Monero crypto jacking mining protocol, XMRig, which collected 8,900 Monero. Most infected machines resided in Russia, Eastern Europe, and Asian Pacific.