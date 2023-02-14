The token of stablecoin swapping service Curve (CRV) gained 11% in the past 24 hours amid a broader market demand for decentralized stablecoins.
While Curve does not offer native stablecoins yet, its upcoming curve USD (crvUSD) token is much awaited in crypto circles. Curve’s plans to deploy a dollar-pegged asset first became public in June, as CoinDesk reported.
Curve seemed to tease the upcoming issuance of crvUSD on Monday, stating an ongoing proposal would be “required for crvUSD to function autonomously.” The ongoing proposal would allow stablecoin pools to supply pricing data to external protocols.
Such a development likely served as a catalyst for traders as demand for CRV gained and the tokens saw over $770 million in trading volume on crypto exchanges.
Curve relies on smart contracts instead of middlemen to offer financial services such as stablecoin borrowing, trading and lending to users. Depositors on Curve earn annual yields of up to 4% from one of the many pools on the platform.
It is one of the most popular and influential protocols among the crypto community and locks up $4.6 billion worth of tokens.
CRV traded over $1 on Tuesday, reaching early-January levels and bucking an overall market decline as bitcoin (BTC) lost 1%. The move came as tokens related to decentralized stablecoins became the latest driver of crypto markets.
As per a WSJ report on Sunday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Sunday alleges that BUSD is unregistered security. The news came days after CoinDesk previously reported Paxos is under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services, though the scope of NYDFS' investigation is unclear.
This caused bearish sentiment for centralized stablecoins such as BUSD, with traders likely looking for decentralized counterparts which will be less likely to face legal consequences in the future.
Decentralized stablecoins rely on a basket of cryptocurrencies to back their peg to a fiat currency, mostly U.S. dollars. They can either be algorithmic – wherein another token is issued and continually minted or burned to help maintain the stablecoin’s peg – or overcollateralized – where the basket of assets are far in excess to back a stablecoin’s net circulation.
“The crvUSD could be a very interesting development, as we haven’t yet seen a stablecoin that is issued by a major DEX,” (decentralized exchange) Daniel Zlotin, senior DeFi developer at Orbs, wrote in a Telegram message to CoinDesk explaining crvUSD’s utility.
“Connecting a stablecoin with a viable [decentralized finance] platform could open up some interesting possibilities in terms of new models (such as using LP tokens as part of the backing system),” Zlotin added, cautioning that there would “definitely be some challenges” in implementing such a concept.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Experts predict the US Federal Reserve will continue its easing with the soon-to-be -released core CPI, which is forecast to come out at 5.5% in January, after printing 5.7% in December 2022.
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense
Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after its explosive move in 2023. The first leg of a downswing has begun, but further confirmation is required to know where BTC is headed. Whales, on the other hand, are on the move and poised to buy the dip.
USDC issuer Circle reportedly tipped NYDFS in 2022 regarding Binance-Paxos BUSD issues
Binance, being the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is also prone to catching fire quickly. And it did on Monday after the New York state regulators took action against the issuer of its stablecoin, Paxos.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Sell signals amid market turmoil
Ethereum Classic could be headed for a stronger decline in the days to come. Key levels have been defined to gauge the potential landing zone for the ETC price.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.