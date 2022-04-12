If you are trading cryptocurrenices then you should be tracking crypto total market cap to get a better and full picture of what is going on. Looking at the monthly Crypto total market cap chart, we are still observing a higher degree wave 4 correction that can be either a bullish triangle or deeper correction which can retest 50-Month MA before a bullish resumption for wave 5. If current correction will last as previous corrections, then we can expect wave 4 to be completed in the second hald of 2022.

So for now, it seems that bears are in play at least shor-term so we want to look into this dirrection while USD is coming higher as US yeilds rally and stocks are down due to hawkish FOMC policy projections. We are looking at the Ethereum which has five waves down from 3600 so more weakness can follow after a rally into 3145-3315 resistance.