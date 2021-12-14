Cryptocurrencies held steady in early Europe on Monday but were unable to make significant headway with slight net losses.

Selling pressure intensified after the New York open with bitcoin dipping sharply to lows below $47,000 as wider risk appetite deteriorated.

There was a further retreat to below $46,000 later in New York, but conditions stabilized in Asia and it traded just below $47,000.

Ether initially fluctuated around $4,000 in early Europe before a sharp retreat to below $3,700 amid wider losses and Ether was held around $3,750 on Tuesday.