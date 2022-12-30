Stocks came down yesterday, but then stabilized at the end of the session, with some short-term rally on SP500 futures. However, keep in mind that stocks are still in risk-off, and when that's the case traders should be careful buying cryptos. In fact, total market cap is still bearish, so any further weakness on stocks will cause more pain on cryptos. The total cap can even reach a new low in January based on recent Elliott wave development. However, ideal resistance is still near 780-800B.

Bitcoin did not change much since yesterday. We see price in a consolidation, ideally wave B that sooner or later will cause a new leg down, either from here or from 17200 resistance, which appears to be a much more important one per Elliott Wave guidelines.

