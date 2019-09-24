Yesterday was a bad day for crypto bulls. Bitcoin dropped more than $400, and the rest of the altcoins followed, for close to 4% drop in market capitalization, which means $10 billion evaporated in the Ether. Litecoin was the top-10 most beaten crypto, including a flash-crash that dive its price 10% in minutes. Ethereum was also hit by sales, losing currently 6.26% compared to 24 hours before. Market capitalization is now close to $256 billion.

The dominance of the leading coins currently are:

Bitcoin: 66.68%

Ethereum: 8.62%

Ripple: 4.63%

Bitcoin Cash: 2.08%

Litecoin: 1.74%

EOS: 1.38%

The market capitalization figure of the last 24H shows a clear, steady descent with increased volume.

The heat map shows that there aren't many exceptions to the downside bias. It also indicates that ETH, LTC, BCH, BSV, ADA, XLM, and TRX were the most harmed by sellers during the last 24 hours.

Hot News The second-largest Stock Exchange in Germany is launching The Digital Exchange of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange (BSDEX), which will become the first regulated trading platform in Germany.

More than 25,000 Bitcoin Point-of-Sales systems will be available in France, including retail giants, which will be starting to accept BTC payments. This considerable expansion will be completed by the end of Q1, 2020.

In an article by cointelegraph.com we read that this July Japanese government officials had set up a conference with the Bank of Japan the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency to analyze the potential impact of Facebook Libra on Japan's monetary policy and financial stability. Now, the governor of the Bank of Japan said that international cooperation is key to the regulation of digital currencies such as Facebook's Libra, as reported by Reuters.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin dropped yesterday below the $10K in a movement that ended with a bounce off if the $9,600 level. The MACD and the price action shows an increased momentum to the downside, but we from the chart we see that $9,570 and $9,320 are strong supports for the price, so we think that a drop in this area would trigger buys since it seems to act as a supply area. Short-term, there wouldn't be much surprise if the price bounced up to the Bollinger mid line projection, around $9,800, to, then, test the $9,570 and possibly touch the lower side of the descending channel at $9,320.

Ethereum

Ethereum is currently bouncing off of the $195 support, but the technical studies show more downside pressure. The +3SD bollinger band shows that the price is oversold, so we could expect the price to move near the projected center line of this indicator. We see in the Fibonacci tool that the price is close to the 50% retracement. So, if the Bitcoin heads upwards with fresh volume and forgets its bearishness that could help ETH to end this retracement and start another upward movement. For the moment this scenario is really unlikely. The most feasible scenario is a continuation of this retracement to test the $190 level.

Ripple

Ripple has retraced most of its previous week's bullish movement. XRP price has bounced back from the $2663 support, which is te upper line of the previous ranging area. The MACD seems to indicate at least a pause in the descent, so we think it will keep moving in this region for a while. The state of the Bitcoin surely will influence its future developement.. A drop below the current support will possibly move the price down to 0.25 again.

Litecoin

Litecoin had a bad day yesterday evening. THe price dropped sharply from about $72 down to 61.6 in about 30minutes with heavy volume. The price then bounced back above $66 and now is ranging between this level and 67.3. The outlook is extremely bearish, but still oversold, as seen by the price near the -3 Bollinger line (red). That means, as we already know that the price tends to look for the mean price, which represents the projection of the Bollinger mid-line. That means we could expect a continuation of the bounce up to $70.

100% Anonymous Trading on EagleFX - Trade NOW!