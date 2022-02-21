Cryptos: Fundamentals are improving but price is dropping

According to recent reports, the European Union is willing to adopt cryptocurrency if certain regulations are put in place to prevent illegal and fraudulent activity. The European Union is open to the idea of cryptocurrencies becoming the norm in the coming years, but it must be done in a way that prevents terrorists and criminal organizations from benefiting from the anonymity provided by blockchain technology.
In terms of price analysis, Bitcoin price seems to be in trouble once again. This is because over the weekend, the price dipped below the 40K price level and traded below this important support zone. Today, we are only seeing a continuation of the same downward trend and it is likely that we may re-test the lows that we saw earlier this year. The most important support zone is at 32K and traders are hoping for the price to stay above this price point.
XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout
XRP price showed signs of a move lower on February 20, but bears failed to follow through and revealed an ongoing consolidation. On close inspection, Ripple price seems to be coiling up, a price action similar to what occurred between January 22 and February 3.
Cardano total locked nears $200M as ADA price prepares for bullish reversal
Cardano’s total value locked has recently neared $200 million as the network continues to grow in the DeFi sector. Projects built on the network have also significantly risen over the past few months following the launch of smart contracts.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE risks further falls as bears initiate takeover
Dogecoin price could be at risk of further decline as the sellers initiate a takeover. DOGE has presented a consolidation pattern and projected a 34% fall toward $0.091 if the canine-themed token slices below a critical level of support.
MATIC price eyes retest of $1.95 as Polygon forms a bottom reversal pattern
MATIC price set up a triple bottom pattern, suggesting a reversal is likely. Investors can expect Polygon to pierce through the breaker and tag the weekly resistance barrier at $1.95. A breakdown of the daily support level at $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.