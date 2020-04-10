In light of the holiday weekend, I’ll keep this short so you can go back to spending time with your families. I know I’m looking forward to spending time with mine!

This week saw crypto assets prices just about climb back to pre-crash levels. And, both Bitcoin (BTC, Rated “B+”) and the altcoins have confirmed their 80-day-cycle lows.

But this isn’t the time to let optimism get ahead of you. Our indicators show the crypto sphere as a whole is stuck in NEUTRAL territory. They won’t turn bullish until they close above their previous 80-day-cycle highs. In short, not right now.

Wait for another good pullback. Then, it should be time to buy in anticipation of major new phase in this crypto bull market.