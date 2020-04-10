In light of the holiday weekend, I’ll keep this short so you can go back to spending time with your families. I know I’m looking forward to spending time with mine!
This week saw crypto assets prices just about climb back to pre-crash levels. And, both Bitcoin (BTC, Rated “B+”) and the altcoins have confirmed their 80-day-cycle lows.
But this isn’t the time to let optimism get ahead of you. Our indicators show the crypto sphere as a whole is stuck in NEUTRAL territory. They won’t turn bullish until they close above their previous 80-day-cycle highs. In short, not right now.
Wait for another good pullback. Then, it should be time to buy in anticipation of major new phase in this crypto bull market.
Weiss Ratings does not accept any form of compensation from creators, issuers or sponsors of cryptocurrencies. Nor are the Weiss Cryptocurrency Ratings intended to endorse or promote an investment in any specific cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies carry a high degree of risk. The SEC, CFTC and other regulators have expressed concerns with the volatility of the market and the actions of sponsors of specific cryptocurrencies. Be sure to review their official consumer alerts such as the public statement on cryptocurrencies by the SEC.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Steps back from 50-day SMA inside rising wedge
BTC/USD encountered resistance at the SMA 50 curve and charted two consecutive bearish days. The price of the asset has fallen from $7,295 to $7,241.35 in the early hours of Friday. Despite bearish action, the price is still trending in ...
XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...
ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...
DASH/USD spikes by nearly 9% as bulls remained in cruise control
DASH/USD bulls stayed in charge as this Thursday’s sessions came to a close. The price rose by nearly 9% as it jumped from $76 to $82.82, breaking above the SMA 50 and SMA 200, in the process.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.