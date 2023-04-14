Ethereum
On the cryptocurrency front, the majority of attention is being directed on Ethereum, which is the second biggest cryptocurrency as measured by market capitalization. The long-awaited upgrade was carried out without a hitch, and the absence of redemptions, which was a source of anxiety for many traders, proves that there are a significant number of investors who are intent on maintaining the value of this asset. In addition, the update demonstrated that you are able to stake your Ethereum and then immediately leave the market. Traders, on the other hand, should be aware that we are not yet entirely out of the woods since a significant amount of Ethereum was staked, and the line of coming out of this is very wide, which means that a price downturn may occur. This is due to the fact that the queue of coming out of this is rather large.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin, which plays a significant role in determining the path that the whole industry will take, is still on track to keep heading in the correct way. It's encouraging to see that the price has maintained its position around $30,000 during this trading session. However, many people expected that if Bitcoin reached the price level of $30,000, it would result in a strong rally for the cryptocurrency. However, we have not seen any evidence that this would occur, which is certainly reason for alarm or suggests a little weakness in the market.
The information is purely for education purposes only and cannot be perceived as an advise.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.