Cryptocurrencies are finally on the move! As expected, Crypto market is turning sharply down following stock market decline so all markets are correlated and driven down this week by FED comments. We noticed a completed A-B-C correction, so with current decisive break below channel support line, seems like bears are back in the game, especially if we get five waves down back back beneath 1.87T level as shown on Crypto Total Market Cap.
ETHUSD is turning sharply down from projected resistance in the 4-hour chart after we noticed an (A)-(B)-(C) corrective rally. So, with current strong decline from the highs, seems like bears are back, but for now are observing a minimum three-wave (A)/(1)-(B)/(2)-(C)/(3) decline that can send the price back to 3000-2500 area for wave (C) if not even lower for wave (3).
