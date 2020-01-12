- Bitcoin continues to hold above $8000, posts strong weekly gains.
- Ethereum erases Saturday's losses, trades above $140.
- XRP looks to snap four-week losing streak after finding support near $0.2.
Major cryptocurrencies registered modest losses on Saturday and staged a technical recovery on Sunday. The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies rose to $217 billion with Bitcoin leading the market with a dominance of 68%.
Top-three coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) found support near the critical $8000 handle on Saturday and was last seen trading at $8143, adding 1.6% on a daily basis. For the week, the BTC/USD pair is up more than 10% to post its largest percentage gains since the third week of October. As long as the support at $8000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/100-day moving average) holds, the pair could continue to edge higher and target $8400-8500 area (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/January 8 high) ahead of $8900-9000 area (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/psychological level).
Ethereum (ETH/USD) seems to be fluctuating in a consolidation channel since meeting resistance near the $145 handle. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to register gains for the third straight time and is up 12.5% in January. On the upside, $148 (January 8 high) could be seen as the initial hurdle before $152 (December 8, December 9 high). Supports, on the other hand, are located at $135 (January 9/January 10 low) and $133 (20-day moving average).
Ripple (XRP/USD) is up 9% on a weekly basis at $0.2125 and looks to snap a four-week losing streak after finding support near $0.20 mark earlier in the week. $0.2250 (January 6, January 7 high) could act as an interim resistance ahead of $0.2350 (November 29, December 6 high). On the downside, $0.20 aligns as critical support and a break below that level could ramp up the bearish pressure and drag the pair to $0.1850 (January 3 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
