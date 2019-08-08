Cryptocurrency tax billl introduced by US House of Representatives to allow for some exclusions.

- U.S House of Representatives introduce Cryptocurrency tax bill
- There will be an amendment made to the internal revenue code of 1986, the bill known as “Virtual Value Tax Fix Act of 2019”.
The United States House of Representatives has introduced a cryptocurrency tax bill, which is seeking to allow for the exclusion of loss or gain, with virtual currencies.
Amending the internal revenue code of 1986, the bill known as “Virtual Value Tax Fix Act of 2019” was introduced by Representative Ted Budd (NC-R) on July 25 and referred to the Committee on Ways and Means. In terms of the bill is does seek the introduction of amendments to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, which specifically determines:
“No gain or loss shall be recognized on the exchange of real property held for productive use in a trade or business or for investment if such real property is exchanged solely for real property of like kind which is to be held either for productive use in a trade or business or for investment.
The bill is seeking so that “the exchange of virtual currency for virtual currency of like kind shall be treated in the same manner as the exchange of real property for real property of like kind.
