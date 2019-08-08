Cryptocurrency tax billl introduced by US House of Representatives to allow for some exclusions.

U.S House of Representatives introduce Cryptocurrency tax bill

The United States House of Representatives has introduced a cryptocurrency tax bill, which is seeking to allow for the exclusion of loss or gain, with virtual currencies.

Amending the internal revenue code of 1986, the bill known as “Virtual Value Tax Fix Act of 2019” was introduced by Representative Ted Budd (NC-R) on July 25 and referred to the Committee on Ways and Means. In terms of the bill is does seek the introduction of amendments to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, which specifically determines: