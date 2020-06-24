Here's what you need to know on Wednesday
Markets:
BTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of. The coin settled above $9,600, but the further upside seems to be limited. The intraday high is registered at $9,663. However, by the time of writing, the price has retreated to $9,645. The short-term trend is bullish, while the volatility is low.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $248.50. The price touched $249.26 during early Asian hours, but failed to hold the ground. ETH/USD has gained nearly 3% in the recent 24 hours, and 2% since the start of the day. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.
XRP/USD is hovering at $0.1900, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of Wednesday. From the short-term perspective, XRP/USD is trading within a bullish trend amid expanding volatility.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, DxChain Token (DX) $0.0021 (+21.9%), Bancor (BNT) $1.17 (+18%), Ren (REN) $0.1635 (+13.55%). The day's losers are Compound(COMP) $236.49 (-19.8%), DigiByte (DGB) $0.0208 (-5.83%), Augur(REP) $17.77 (-4.12%).
Chart of the day:
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Markets
Billionaire and founder of Galaxy Digital, Michael Novogratz, confirmed that Bitcoin would resume the recovery and hit $20,000 in the near future. Speaking in the interview with CNBC, he pointed out that once BTC/USD climbed above $10,000, the upside momentum would start gaining traction with the coin first jumping above $14,000 and then to $20,000. He also added that governmental policies would push people towards adopting Bitcoin. However, the coin is more likely to become the digital version of gold rather than a means of payment for everyday purchases.
Blockfyre's co-founder and a partner of the Moonrock Capital Foundation, Simon Dedic said that XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin and EOS were among the worst cryptocurrencies that would eventually cease to exist. He explained that those coins did not deserve a place in top-10, thus they would soon be replaced by a more quality projects.
Bitcoin Cash, SV and Litecoin duplicate Bitcoin's functionality, EOS is a centralized version of Ethereum, while XRP is against the spirit of the blockchain industry, he added.
Industry
According to the data provided by CoinMetrics the Coinbase Pro listing announcements produce only mild effect on the cryptocurrency market, contrary to the general opinion. The experts believe, that the so-called Coinbase effect is grossly overstated. The report published by CoinMetrics revealed that tokens demonstrate a median price performances between -1% and +14% against USD, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ether (ETH) around the listing.
Binance announced delisting of all trading pairs with StableUSD (USDS) effective as of June 24, 2020, 7:00 AM (UTC). The exchange have already suspended deposits and withdrawals of the coin, thus now users can continue holding their tokens until the delisting and swap USDS balance with BUSD at a ratio of 1 USDS = 1 BUSD; or trade out of the existing USDS tokens.
Regulation
The central bank of Brazil suspended WhatsApp payment features to assess risks created by Facebook's app to the traditional financial sector and “to preserve an adequate competitive environment”. Mastercard and Visa received orders to suspend processing money transfers on behalf of the app. Disobedience would lead to heavy fines and administrative sanctions. Notably, Brazil is the second largest market for WhatsApp with over 120 million users. The company launched its payment system in Brazil earlier this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC recovery stalled, ETH move ahead at full steam
BTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of. The coin settled above $9,600, but the further upside seems to be limited.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD shines on the way to $250
Ethereum has not only resumed the uptrend from the opening value of $243 but also is focused on breaking the psychological hurdle at $250. The second-largest cryptocurrency is up 2% on the day to dance at ...
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.