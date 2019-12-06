Cryptocurrency market update: Surge in volumes sees psychological price breakouts across the board

Jump in volume across the market, as prices push to session highs.

Bitcoin reclaimed $8000 and XRP moved back into the psychological $0.4000 territory.

A decent jump in volume was seen in the last hour, which invited a fresh wave of upside momentum across the board for Bitcoin (BTC) and several of its peers.

The largest flow of volume seen since Monday, as the market has been very much moving within consolidation mode.

Bitcoin broke back into the psychological territory of $8000, Ripple’s XRP reclaimed $0.4000. Ethereum rose to a session high of $260, highest since 3rd June. In terms of specifically Bitcoin, there is much supply seen around the $8500 area, the next major target region for the bulls to break down for a $9000 return again.