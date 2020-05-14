Cryptocurrency Market Update: Halving impact in the cards as Bitcoin breaches $9,500, Ethereum and Ripple unresponsive

Bitcoin advancement towards $10,000 could confirm the ‘lagged’ impact of the halving.

Ethereum and Ripple struggle to keep up with Bitcoin as seller congestion at key levels increases.

The cryptocurrency market has mixed red and green signals. The largest cryptocurrency is leading a bullish action with gains in the excess of 2% on the day. However, other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Ripple are still unable to escape the bearish trap. Ethereum, for instance, is struggling to clear the resistance at $200, although it has achieved an intraday high of $201.11. Ripple, on the other hand, is flirting with $0.2019 after adjusting marginally from an intraday high of $0.2038.

Bitcoin halving effect

Bitcoin remained unresponsive during the halving process. This gave the critics a loaded gun to come out strongly saying that the halving was already priced in following last week’s surge to highs above $10,100. However, Bitcoin has refreshed the bullish momentum by first overcoming the resistance at $9,000 and later stepping above $9,500.

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $9,522. There has been a minor adjustment from intraday highs of $9,549.53. It is not clear if this was a simple technical breakout after Bitcoin reclaimed the position above $9,000 or the impact of the halving is finally kicking in. Besides that, the biggest worry is; will Bitcoin sustain the gains to $10,000?

Ethereum and Ripple price update

As mentioned, Ethereum is trying to follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin but the seller congestion at $200 is not giving the bulls an easy time. An earlier break above this same level achieved an intraday high of $201.11. Meanwhile, the existing trend is bullish and likely to continue improving especially if the hurdle at $200 is brought down.

Consequently, Ripple is dealing with the resistance at $0.21 after the bullish momentum lost steam at $0.2038. The grip from the bears is getting stronger the longer the price stays under $0.21. Support at $0.20 is very essential because if broken, XRP could refresh the support at $0.19.

