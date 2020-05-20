Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum and Ripple’s rallies in jeopardy, Bitcoin paralyzed under $10,000

- Bitcoin price settles for sideways price action as the resistance at $10,000 becomes hard to crack.
- Ethereum could rally independently due to the upcoming launch of ETH 2.0 network upgrade.
- Ripple and Ethereum correlation with Bitcoin price unlikely to end any time soon.
Before Bitcoin pre-halving dump from levels close to $10,000 to $8,100, Ethereum and Ripple had embarked on a journey of breaking barriers. Ethereum mainly settled above $200 after rejection at $228 while XRP/USD was starting to call $0.22 home following a rejection at $0.2350. The major altcoins including Ethereum and Ripple are heavily correlated with Bitcoin price action. Hence, the pre-halving drop in Bitcoin price sent them both spiraling to lows at $175 for Ether and $0.1750 for XRP.
BTC/USD is trading at $9,769 at the time of press. Just like the Asian session, the European session is dealing with an increase in sellers, particularly in the zones at $9,800 and $10,000. An intraday has been traded at $9,839 (marking the end of the bullish action on Wednesday). Intriguingly, intraday metrics on the cryptocurrencies rates table show that the prevailing trend is bullish and volatility high.
For now, the daily chart shows Bitcoin's likelihood of settling for sideways trading action. The consolidation is in line with the horizontally moving RSI as well as the MACD. Both of the indicators clearly display a technical picture unlikely to have rapid price movements in the short term.
Read more: Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD chance of hitting $20,000 skyrocketing – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD price chart
ETH/USD is also settling for consolidation above $210. Ether failed to break the resistance at $216 on Monday and Tuesday. Instead, the price retreated for the support at $210. Meanwhile, ETH/USD has a market value of $214 while the upside is capped at $215.
XRP/USD, on the other hand, is not different from Ethereum. It’s stuck in consolidation above $0.20 support after $0.21 resistance became impenetrable. At the moment, XRP/USD is teetering at $0.2054, marginally below the intraday high of $0.2061. The European session is likely to experience some volatility, therefore, a breakout towards $0.21 and $0.22 resistances is still on the table.
Apart from a possible rally for Ethereum due to the upcoming launch of ETH 2.0, altcoins correlation with Bitcoin price is unlikely to end soon. For this reason, Bitcoin’s failure to break the $10,000 resistance will continue to derail Ethereum and Ripple rallies.
Also read Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
It's the turn of the Ethereum in the face of the apparent weakness of Bitcoin. The technical indicators in the Bitcoin dominance chart show a bearish structure.
LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales
Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Ethereum has been growing stronger against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. The main goal has been to correct from the downward trend the pair embarked on towards ...
XRP/USD: Ripple's XRP may get a boost from new Wordpress plugin
Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. XRP/USD retreated from the intraday high of $0.2061 to trade at $0.2045 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.