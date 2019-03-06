Cryptocurrency market update: Cryptos lose $20 billion – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple navigate the sea of red
- The cryptocurrency market shows resilience in the first devastating selloff in June.
- Bitcoin extends declines below $8,000 key support to trade lows of $7,717.88.
- Ethereum and Ripple navigate the sea of red: Recovery is still hampered.
The cryptocurrency market is not painting a very impressive picture for investors on Tuesday. Starting from the ‘King’ of them all, Bitcoin the market is painted in red. Besides, the data on CoinMarketCap shows that $20 billion has been wiped off the market in under 12 hours. The market closed the trading on Tuesday at $271 billion but the selloff has seen a broad-based loss with losses hitting $251 billion.
Bitcoin price update,
The largest digital asset is exchanging hands at $7,887 after breaking below the key support we discussed yesterday at $8,000. The intraday charts show Bitcoin having lost $2.67% of its value on the day after hitting lows of $7,717.88 billion on the day. Bitcoin has a market cap of $140 billion representing 55.8% dominance on the market. Its 24-hour exchange traded volume is $22 billion.
Ethereum price update
The largest altcoin has not been spared in the recent selloff. From a high of $249.54 on the day ETH/USD has traded lows of $237.04. It has since recovered to the current value at $245 but it is trending 1.68% lower on the day. The prevailing is still bearish. Ethereum has a market cap of $26 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $9.7 billion.
Ripple price update
Ripple is also adding sorrow to an already somber mood across the crypto market. The digital asset has hit highs of $0.4176 on the day but also touch lows around $0.3949. A slight recovery has occurred with the asset rising to the current $0.4112, although it is still trending 1.38% lower on Tuesday. In the last 24-hours XRP has lost 6.23% of its value. The token has a market cap of $17 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $2.4 billion.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.