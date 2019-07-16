- Bitcoin and major altcoins have recovered from the recent lows.
- The upside momentum has faded away on the approach to critical resistance levels.
The cryptocurrency market is recovering after a sharp sell-off registered during the weekend. Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins are gaining ground, though the critical resistance levels have yet to be broken.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation jumped to $291 billion from $272 billion this time on Monday. The total trading volume is registered at $71 billion, while Bitcoin's market share increased to 66.6%, the highest since April 2017.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is hovering around $10,800 after a short-lived dip below $10,000 during early Asian hours on Monday. The first digital coin has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day as the recovery momentum has faded away on approach to the critical resistance level of $11,000.
Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.6 billion, is also in recovery mode. ETH has grown by 5% in recent 24 hours and settled above $230.00 on Tuesday, moving away from the recent low of $202.80. However, on short-term timeframes, the coin is moving within a bearish trend as an upside momentum is fading.
Ripple's XRP has gained 3.4% since this time on Monday to trade at $0.3166 by the time of writing. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion settled above $0.31 handle, though the recovery is capped by $0.3200.
Litecoin (LTC/USD), now the fourth largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency rating, is losing ground on Tuesday. While staying in a green zone on a day-to-day basis, LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% in Asia. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $88.90, off the intraday high of $91.79 hit during early Asian hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.