Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin will eventually go to zero – Investment guru Jim Rogers

- Bitcoin price battles to oust weekend consolidation, welcoming volatility for a chance to fight for $10,000.
- According to Jim Rogers Bitcoin has not proved itself yet and could plunge to zero eventually.
The cryptocurrency landscape is turning back to the green following a weekend characterized by drab price actions. Consolidation mainly dominated the session especially for the top digital assets. For now, the majority of the cryptoassets, are in the green led by Ethereum (3.04%), NEO (3.9%) and Bitcoin Cash (2.51%).
BTC/USD is trading at $9,424 after breaking the seller congestion zone $9,400. The largest crypto has advanced from the opening value of $9,286. On the upside, an intraday high as been traded at $9,442.40. The region at $9,450 represents a short term hurdle for the bulls but there is still potential for gains above $9,500. It is important that the bulls approached the gains a strep at a time because lack of sustainability and follow ups for breakouts could result in losses under $9,000.
Ethereum is among the biggest single-digit gainers after extending gains from $227 (opening value) to $235 (market value). The breakout above $230 encouraged more buyers to join the market and push for gains towards $240. However, the trend has started to turn gradually bearish, cutting short the hope of seeing the price above $240. On the brighter side, the shrinking volatility means that very few rapid price actions are expected in the current session.
Ripple is following both Ethereum and Bitcoin closely. The price resumed the bullish action from $0.1858 (opening value) to trade intraday highs of $0.1886. XRP/USD is up 1.26% on the day and exchanging hands at $0.1879. All the effort among the bulls is focused on reclaiming the position above $0.19.
Bitcoin risks dangerous fall to zero- Jim Rogers
A leading investor, Jim Rogers in 2017 called out Bitcoin for being in a bubble. His sentiments have not changed as he still believes Bitcoin and other digital assets “will be in decline eventually and everything will go to zero.” Rogers was speaking during an interview with the Asahi publication AERA dot on June 19 when he explained that:
Those who use cryptocurrency think they are smarter than their governments.
In fact, I think they are correct. But their governments have something that crypto people don't have. That is guns. The reason why I think cryptocurrency will be gone eventually is that it is not based on the armed force of governments' power.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Moday brings some volatility, Ethereum outperforms top-10 coins
BTC/USD gained over 1.5% since the start of the day and settled above $9,400. The intraday low is registered at $9,269. The short0term trend is bullish, while the volatility is shrinking. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range.
XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback
XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish ...
ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240
Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD leads bullish action after breaking descending channel resistance
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.