Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin stays above 50-day SMA as oil prices tumble

- Oil markets see a massive drop as Bitcoin and the stock market retreat slightly from the highs on Monday.
- Bitcoin holds onto the interim support at the 50-day SMA but only a surge above $7,000 will avert possible declines to $6,000.
Bitcoin price retreated from levels above $7,000 on Monday as investors across the world watched in shock as oil prices tumbled into the negative for the first time in history. BTC/USD extended the bearish action to $6,748 before entering into a reversal that is currently above $6,800.
Bitcoin and oil have no correlation and the slide on Monday is likely to have been an impact of the moment. However, Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market has continued to grow. The correlation was brought to light by the crash in mid-March affecting Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and stocks following the Coronavirus outbreak.
The fall in prices of Monday was felt not only in the oil markets but also in the stock market. Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 4% to 23,650. At the same time, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dived by 1.8% and 1% in that order.
Bitcoin finds interim support
At the time of writing Bitcoin is trading at $6,869 after accruing a subtle 0.47% in gains on the day. The intraday trend is bullish but volatility is shrinking. This means that price action to the north would continue to be limited. Meanwhile, on the downside, Bitcoin appears to have found support above the 50-day SMA.
BTC/USD daily chart
If the reversal fails to rise above $7,000 in the near term, Bitcoin could easily fall back in the hands of the bears. Moreover, a similar ascending channel to the one before the breakdown in mid-March is in place. In the event the channel support caves then BTC is likely to spiral towards $6,000 as discussed in an earlier published analysis.
Quote of the day: Frank Chapporra, a former reporter at Nasdaq
People say Bitcoin is wild. Throughout this [coronavirus] crisis, we’ve seen spine-tingling equity volatility, Treasury yields hit record lows, oil prices fall below zero, unprecedented Fed printing and bond purchasing. Right now, Bitcoin might be more stable than anything else.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple
Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week’s highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...
XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong
XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.
ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out
ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place
Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.