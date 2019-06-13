Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $8,000, altcoins follow the lead
- Bitcoin has gained over 2% of its value and broke above $8,000, the next barrier is seen at $8,200
- Litecoin is the worst performing cryptocurrency of the day, down 3%.
The cryptocurrency market has switched back into a bullish mode with Bitcoin and all major altcoins except for Litecoin showing substantial gains. The cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $260 billion from $253 billion on Wednesday; an average daily trading volume crept to $65 billion amid growing trading activity.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD settled above $8,000 after a strong upside move on Wednesday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,118, off the intraday high of $8,196. The coin is vulnerable to correction due to a host of selling orders located on the approach to the critical $8,200.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $27.5 billion, recovered to $260 handle after a drop below $230 on Monday. The coin has grown by 4.5% in recent 24 hours and moved into positive territory on a weekly basis.
- Ripple's XRP is hovering below $0.40, as the bullish momentum cannot gain traction. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $17.1 has gained 2.3$ from this time on Wednesday to trade at $0.4052 by press time.
The biggest market-movers
- Litecoin (LTC) has turned from the growth leader to an outsider. The 12th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $8.3 billion has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $135.60 by press time.
- Cardano (ADA) is a strong performer today. The coin is changing hands at $0.0946, with over 7% of gains.
