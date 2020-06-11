Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options open interest hit new record above $1.5 billion

- The value of open positions on Bitcoin options has been growing steadily.
- Bitcoin and major altcoins are back inside the ranges.
The open interest on Bitcoin options exceeded $1.5 billion and hit the historic high in June, according to the data, provided by crypto analytic service Skew.
Bitcoin options open interest past $1.5bln on our radar, only one month after crossing $1bln.
The exponential growth of opened positions was mostly related to a high trading activity on the regulated CME exchange. According to The Block, last month the open interest on CME increased by $150 million. However, Deribit, the trading platfrom for cryptocurrency derivatives, is still the uncontested leader with 77% of the aggregated Opne Interest.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD has attempted a recovery above $10,000 after the FOMC announced a monetary policy decision and promised to keep rates low at least until the end of 2023. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,750, while the former resistance of $9,800 has flipped into a local support. This area was rejectd on several occasions earlier this week, which makes it harder for the bulls.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
ETH/USD retreated to $244.00 after a short-lived move above $250.00 during early Asian hours. A sustainable move above this level will allow for an extended recovery towards the recent recovery high above $254.00 The initial support comes at $240.00. At the time of writing, the second-largest coin is trading the short-term bearish bias, with 1.5% gains on a day-to-day basis.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD settled at $0.2030 on Thursday and hardly changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day The support is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.2010, which is closely followed by psychological $0.2000. If it is cleared, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on $0.1980 (June 7 low) and $0.1930 (daily SMA100). On the upside, the local resistance at $0.2040 limits the recovery.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.