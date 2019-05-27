Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin hovers under $8,800, altcoins mooning
- BTC/USD is range-bound on Tuesday after a strong rally during the weekend.
- Altcoins are growing actively with EOS growing 14% in recent 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency market retains a positive stance on Tuesday as traders and investors consolidate gains after a strong rally on the weekend. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation crept to $273 billion from $269 this time on Monday, while an average daily trading volume increased to $94 billion by the time of writing.
Top-3 coins price overview
- Bitcoin stays under $8,800 handle, mostly unchanged both since the beginning of the day and from this time on Monday. The largest digital asset has been range-bound after a strong rally to $8,944, which is the highest level of 2019.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $28.8 billion, is trading at $272, having gained 1.6% in the recent 24 hours. The coin touched $275.34 during early Asian hours but failed to keep the ground.
- Ripple's XRP is far more successful this time. The third largest coin hit $0.44 before retracing towards $0.4350 by press time. XRP/USD has gained over 4% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the Asian opening on Tuesday.
The biggest market-movers
- EOS is the growth leader today, with over 14% of day-on-day gains. The coin takes the 5th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $7.2 billion. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $7.92.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is also a strong performer with 13.7% of gains in recent 24 hours One BSV gores for $121.6 at the time of writing
- TRON (TRX) takes the third place with 12% of gains. The 10th largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.0355 following a healthy growth on Monday.
