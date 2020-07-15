Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin historic pump to the moon or plunge to $6,000?

- Bitcoin price trading very close to the long term descending channel resistance.
- BTC/USD must hold above the 50-week SMA to avert dire losses likely to refresh $7,200 and $6,400 supports.
Bitcoin has been in deep slumber for several weeks now. As discussed earlier, the volatility level has gone down to extreme levels with the Bollinger Bands constriction becoming tighter. Although the consolidation and almost motionless price action are boring for many participants in the market, they highlight the possibility of a breakout and volatility making a comeback in the market.
Related content: Cryptocurrency Market News: WrappedBTC surge on Ethereum network
Bitcoin technical outlook
The weekly chart allows us to have a wider scope of Bitcoin price action, especially now that the market is in consolidation. Since May 2019, Bitcoin has been grinding lower within a wide descending channel. The support of the channel was instrumental in holding Bitcoin from crashing to $3,000 in March 2020.
The price is trading very close to the channel resistance at the time of writing. The 50 SMA also contributed greatly to holding Bitcoin above $8,500 since May. The moment a breakout occurs from the consolidation, a rally is likely to step past $10,000, particularly if Bitcoin rises above the long term channel resistance (trendline).
BTC/USD weekly chart
For now, consolidation will continue to carry the day based on the sidelong moving RSI and MACD. The latter is holding above the midline, although a bullish divergence above it hints that buyers have an upper hand.
On the downside, if Bitcoin retreats under $9,000 as well as the support at $8,500, the chances of holding above the 50 SMA would become slimmer. In this case, spiraling below $8,000 would be a possibility. Support is envisioned at $7,200 and $6,400 respectively. Such a move would not be welcomed but historical.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.